Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

