Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. 48,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

