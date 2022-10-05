Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 74.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

