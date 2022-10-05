Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $193.90

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.90 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 194.30 ($2.35), with a volume of 897233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.48).

Several research firms have commented on ASCL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

The firm has a market cap of £880.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

