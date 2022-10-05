Asia Coin (ASIA) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Asia Coin (ASIA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Asia Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Asia Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asia Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $23,627.00 worth of Asia Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asia Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

Asia Coin Profile

Asia Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Asia Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,100,100 tokens. Asia Coin’s official Twitter account is @asiandollar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asia Coin is www.asiax.live. The Reddit community for Asia Coin is https://reddit.com/r/asiaxdotlive/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Asia Coin is asiax.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Asia Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin (ASIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Coin is 0.09417974 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $20,472.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asiax.live.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asia Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asia Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asia Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asia Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.