Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

