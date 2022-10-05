Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 213.5% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 450,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

