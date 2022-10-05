AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,094 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

