Auctus Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $145,674.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

