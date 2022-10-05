Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

ATDRY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

