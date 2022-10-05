Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. 39,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

