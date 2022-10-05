Avalaunch (XAVA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

