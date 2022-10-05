Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,536 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 27.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.57% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $57,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

