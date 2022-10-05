Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 267.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 115.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

