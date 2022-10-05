Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,235,442 shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

