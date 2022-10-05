Axion (AXN) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

Axion (AXN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Axion has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Axion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Axion has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axion was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axion’s official website is axion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

