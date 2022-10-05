Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 4.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.