Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 326,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.09. 25,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,557. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

