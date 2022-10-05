B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.32. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 72,445 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

