Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $206.51 million and $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004645 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.01595922 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029120 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 coins. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.