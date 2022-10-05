Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,269 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PFFD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 953,324 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.