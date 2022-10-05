Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 145,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 6,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

