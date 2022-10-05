Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,494,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

