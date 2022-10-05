Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $714,000 in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 503.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 411,428 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $4,938,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,543. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $428.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

