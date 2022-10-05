Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $8.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

