Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 88,996 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

