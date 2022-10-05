Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 3.0 %
MCI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
