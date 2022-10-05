Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.92

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.92 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 43,303 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

Base Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.02 million and a P/E ratio of 266.67.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

