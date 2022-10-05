BasketDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55,999.00 (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BasketDAO has a total market cap of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One BasketDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BasketDAO Profile

BasketDAO launched on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for BasketDAO is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BasketDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BasketDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BasketDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

