Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 399 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

