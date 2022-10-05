Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

