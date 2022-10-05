Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

