Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 433 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.