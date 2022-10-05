Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 832 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

