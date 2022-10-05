Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Lowered by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.30. 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

