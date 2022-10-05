Beefy Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $440,710.00 (BIFI)

Beefy Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Beefy Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beefy Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $336.46 or 0.01652465 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy Finance has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and $440,710.00 worth of Beefy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

About Beefy Finance

Beefy Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Beefy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/beefy/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beefy Finance’s official Twitter account is @beefyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beefy Finance is beefy.finance. The official message board for Beefy Finance is blog.beefy.finance.

Buying and Selling Beefy Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy Finance (BIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beefy Finance has a current supply of 80,000 with 72,000 in circulation. The last known price of Beefy Finance is 339.62296166 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $434,904.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beefy.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

