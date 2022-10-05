Belrium (BEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,345.00

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $70,345.00 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00015010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belrium (BEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Belrium has a current supply of 22,742,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Belrium is 3.02919403 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,755.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.belrium.com/.”

