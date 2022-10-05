B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.57% of B&G Foods worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 974.3% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 24.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 277,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

