Biconomy Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $81.92 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,200,341 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,200,341.47227782 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.41135983 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $9,059,851.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

