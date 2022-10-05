BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $3,028.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass’ launch date was March 27th, 2019. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org/?ref=4d3b01ebf12b47a4f030cf02. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticating people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as a personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network.The official Bidipass ticker is “BDP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

