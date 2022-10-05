Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Down 7.7%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.