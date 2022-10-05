Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 10,150 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $639.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $208,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

