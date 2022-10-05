BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.08 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion and approximately $794,170.00 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,128.88740314 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,080,818.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

