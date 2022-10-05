BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

