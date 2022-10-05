BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,053. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

