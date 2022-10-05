BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,053. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
