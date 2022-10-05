BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,473. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

