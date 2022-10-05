BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

