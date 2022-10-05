Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,732. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

