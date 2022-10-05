BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BYM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

