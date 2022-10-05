BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE BYM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.