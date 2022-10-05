BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 372,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,906. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

