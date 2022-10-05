BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 372,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,906. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
